A Celebration of Women’s Poetry for International Women’s Day 2018

'It was I' by Dolonchampa Chakraborty The girl who was burnt for dowry today It was I The girl foetus inside her body which was burnt too It was I The new-born girl who was abandoned in a trash bag It was I They were nobody's daughter The girl who was not paid her daily wage It was I The girl who was paid less than her husband It was I The girl who was not allowed to join a job As her husband's boss It was I They were nobody's sister The girl who was raped by colleagues It was I The girl who was molested by an auto driver It was I The girl who was pushed to bed by a filmmaker It was I They were nobody's lover The girl who wasn't privileged by her right to education It was I The girl who never got the privacy of a healthy sanitation It was I The girl who went from one kitchen to the other It was I They were nobody's pride The girl who couldn't practise her right to marry It was I The girl who couldn't practise her right to separate It was I The girl who suffered a fruitless marriage It was I They were nobody's wife The girl who was sold by one It was I The girl who was bought by thousands It was I The girl who made herself a sex-slave It was I They were nobody's friend The girl who sold her womb It was I The girl who sold her baby It was I The girl who made her baby an orphan It was I They were nobody's shelter The girl who was tortured in custody It was I The girl who was beaten by a homemaker It was I The girl who danced in a strip club It was I They were nobody's armour The girl who gulped her tears It was I The girl who couldn't shed one It was I The girl who got a slap on her tears It was I They were nobody's precious The girl who slept on a footpath It was I The girl who slept in old-age home It was I The girl who was kept hungry by her son It was I They were nobody's world Still, the girl who refuses to lose It is I The girl who refuses to drown or burn It is I The girl who fights back to victory It is I The girl who wants to float and fly It is I The girl who is the lover of a gnome It is I The girl who forgets the obscure junctions It is I The girl who pushes the darkness back into oblivion It is I It is me who takes your hand and walks with you We make a destiny through the late night dew. . It was I is © Dolonchampa Chakraborty Dolonchampa Chakraborty graduated in Calcutta and now studies Human Resources in Cornell University, Ithaca. She writes poetry in Bengali and has published two books of poetry. She is a freelance translator and editor working for the United Nations, Doctors Without Borders and several other organisations. Her poems have been published in prestigious Indian Literature, a bi-monthly journal by the Sahitya Akademi of India among others. She has been a panelist in the Samanvay Lit Fest. For two years, she has edited The Nilgiri Wagon, a literary journal that focuses on translating literature of Indian and other languages into English. She is passionate about languages. Currently, she is learning Kashmiri and leading a translation project of Syrian Poetry into Bengali.